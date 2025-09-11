India Leads in Gender Equality with Historic Initiatives

India is emerging as a global leader in promoting gender equality, with innovative policies aimed at boosting women's participation in the workforce and politics, according to Christine Arab, the Regional Director of UN Women for Asia and the Pacific.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Arab praised India's ambitious 70 percent labour force participation target for women, describing it as essential for achieving inclusive economic growth. She highlighted the importance of creating formal workplace contracts to enforce laws protecting women.

Arab lauded the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it monumental, and emphasized the presence of a large pool of capable women politicians in India. She stressed the role of the private sector in creating supportive work environments and highlighted India's successful gender-responsive budgeting. Arab believes these efforts will be central in shaping global gender equality agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)