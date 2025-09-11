Left Menu

India Leads in Gender Equality with Historic Initiatives

India is setting global standards in gender equality by boosting women's workforce and political roles, says Christine Arab of UN Women. India's policies are pivotal for inclusive growth. The country's Women's Reservation Bill and gender-budgeting innovations are highlights of its transformative journey in women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:43 IST
India Leads in Gender Equality with Historic Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is emerging as a global leader in promoting gender equality, with innovative policies aimed at boosting women's participation in the workforce and politics, according to Christine Arab, the Regional Director of UN Women for Asia and the Pacific.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Arab praised India's ambitious 70 percent labour force participation target for women, describing it as essential for achieving inclusive economic growth. She highlighted the importance of creating formal workplace contracts to enforce laws protecting women.

Arab lauded the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it monumental, and emphasized the presence of a large pool of capable women politicians in India. She stressed the role of the private sector in creating supportive work environments and highlighted India's successful gender-responsive budgeting. Arab believes these efforts will be central in shaping global gender equality agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

 Spain
2
Dramatic Arrest: Infamous Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

Dramatic Arrest: Infamous Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

 India
3
Tragedy in Latur: Man's Sacrifice Ignites OBC Quota Debate

Tragedy in Latur: Man's Sacrifice Ignites OBC Quota Debate

 India
4
South Korean Workers Return Home After Georgia Immigration Raid

South Korean Workers Return Home After Georgia Immigration Raid

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025