Left Menu

Stability in Sugar Production Forecast as Regional Variations Play Out

India's sugar output for the 2025-26 season is projected at 34.90 million tonnes, largely stable due to improved cane quality despite regional flood impacts, according to ISMA. Projections align with earlier estimates based on satellite imagery and field reports. Crop and monsoon conditions will be reassessed in October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:12 IST
Stability in Sugar Production Forecast as Regional Variations Play Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar output for the 2025-26 season, beginning in October, is expected to remain broadly stable at 34.90 million tonnes. This projection comes despite marginal regional fluctuations due to varying flood impacts, as reported by the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) on Thursday.

Increased cane quality, particularly in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, is contributing to an expected rise in sugar output. However, these gains are expected to be offset by small declines in flood-affected areas, balanced by a strong national output estimate, ISMA revealed.

ISMA plans to reassess the crop conditions and provide an updated forecast in October 2025. The early estimates, based on satellite imagery and monsoon predictions, aim to offer an initial outlook on sugar production, with regional assessments highlighting robust growth in several key states, barring some exceptions due to local flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump-Backed Prisoner Release in Belarus: A Diplomatic Shift?

Trump-Backed Prisoner Release in Belarus: A Diplomatic Shift?

 Global
2
Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: A Celebration of Speed and Spirit

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: A Celebration of Speed and Spirit

 India
3
Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey

Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey

 India
4
UEFA Champions League Venues Announced Amidst Controversial Plans for Overseas Matches

UEFA Champions League Venues Announced Amidst Controversial Plans for Overse...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025