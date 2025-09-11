Stability in Sugar Production Forecast as Regional Variations Play Out

India's sugar output for the 2025-26 season, beginning in October, is expected to remain broadly stable at 34.90 million tonnes. This projection comes despite marginal regional fluctuations due to varying flood impacts, as reported by the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) on Thursday.

Increased cane quality, particularly in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, is contributing to an expected rise in sugar output. However, these gains are expected to be offset by small declines in flood-affected areas, balanced by a strong national output estimate, ISMA revealed.

ISMA plans to reassess the crop conditions and provide an updated forecast in October 2025. The early estimates, based on satellite imagery and monsoon predictions, aim to offer an initial outlook on sugar production, with regional assessments highlighting robust growth in several key states, barring some exceptions due to local flooding.

