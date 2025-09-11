Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Old Delhi's Ballimaran: Dousing Operations Underway

A fire broke out in Old Delhi's Ballimaran area on Thursday evening. Four fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze. The cause of the fire and details of any casualties remain unknown. Meanwhile, a previous incident on September 9 involved an AC compressor explosion in Delhi injuring five people.

Representative Image (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the Ballimaran area of Old Delhi on Thursday evening, officials reported. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched four fire tenders to the scene, and efforts to extinguish the blaze continue.

As of now, the cause of the fire and information regarding any potential casualties have not been disclosed. The Delhi Fire Service conveyed this in a statement, adding that more updates are expected.

In a related incident earlier on September 9, an air-conditioner compressor explosion at a food outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar injured five individuals. The Delhi Fire Service responded by sending three fire tenders to the location, and the injured were subsequently transported to GTB Hospital for medical attention.

