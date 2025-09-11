Empowering Haryana: A Drive For Women's Safety And Child Welfare

In Haryana, determined efforts are underway to amplify the impact of women and child welfare initiatives driven by the state's Additional Chief Secretary, Sumita Misra.

Highlighting the importance of safety and empowerment, Misra is spearheading campaigns like 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' to combat child marriage and numerous protective measures to safeguard women across the region.

Through One-Stop Centres and linked crisis helplines, along with the appointment of District Protection Officers, the state aims to provide holistic support and ensure stronger legal enforcement.