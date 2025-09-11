Left Menu

Empowering Haryana: A Drive For Women's Safety And Child Welfare

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Sumita Misra, urges intensified efforts to promote women and child welfare schemes across the state. The drive includes the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign, One-Stop Centres, and support helplines, aiming to enhance safety, security, and empowerment for women and children in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:08 IST
Empowering Haryana: A Drive For Women's Safety And Child Welfare
  • Country:
  • India

In Haryana, determined efforts are underway to amplify the impact of women and child welfare initiatives driven by the state's Additional Chief Secretary, Sumita Misra.

Highlighting the importance of safety and empowerment, Misra is spearheading campaigns like 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' to combat child marriage and numerous protective measures to safeguard women across the region.

Through One-Stop Centres and linked crisis helplines, along with the appointment of District Protection Officers, the state aims to provide holistic support and ensure stronger legal enforcement.

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India
3
Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

 India
4
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025