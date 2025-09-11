Left Menu

Gujarat CM Tackles Banaskantha Flood Crisis: On-Ground Relief and Future Resilience Plans

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited flood-hit Banaskantha districts, including Suigam, to oversee relief efforts. He engaged with affected citizens, reviewed rescue operations, and emphasized long-term flood prevention. Additionally, substantial food and water aid, restoration of electricity, and medical surveillance are underway to restore normalcy.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits flood affected villages in Banaskantha (Photo: Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a decisive move to address the severe flooding in Banaskantha district, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the affected regions, including Suigam, to evaluate relief measures. Amid heavy rainfall impacts, Patel interacted with flood victims at a relief camp, where he assured ongoing government support to aid recovery efforts.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assessed waterlogged areas of Sui village and the Jalotra sub-station, ensuring comprehensive understanding of the circumstances. Meetings held at the Suigam Sub-Divisional Office saw Patel collaborating with legislative and administrative officials to strategize on effective intervention and support.

Patel commended district authorities for their swift rescue and relief initiatives, outlining steps to expedite relief distribution and compensations for affected families and livestock. He underscored the priority of restoring vital services such as connectivity, food supplies, and drinking water and emphasized creating long-term strategies to mitigate future flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

