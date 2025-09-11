Gujarat CM Tackles Banaskantha Flood Crisis: On-Ground Relief and Future Resilience Plans

In a decisive move to address the severe flooding in Banaskantha district, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the affected regions, including Suigam, to evaluate relief measures. Amid heavy rainfall impacts, Patel interacted with flood victims at a relief camp, where he assured ongoing government support to aid recovery efforts.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assessed waterlogged areas of Sui village and the Jalotra sub-station, ensuring comprehensive understanding of the circumstances. Meetings held at the Suigam Sub-Divisional Office saw Patel collaborating with legislative and administrative officials to strategize on effective intervention and support.

Patel commended district authorities for their swift rescue and relief initiatives, outlining steps to expedite relief distribution and compensations for affected families and livestock. He underscored the priority of restoring vital services such as connectivity, food supplies, and drinking water and emphasized creating long-term strategies to mitigate future flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)