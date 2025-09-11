Cuba's Power Grid: Crisis and Recovery Efforts

Cuba's energy system showed signs of recovery after a blackout, with 80% of Havana regaining power, according to the Energy and Mining Ministry. Officials reported an ongoing increase in electricity generation, with current output close to 1000 Megawatts (MW).

Lazaro Guerra, the ministry's electricity director, indicated that the restoration process was nearing completion. Despite the progress, Cuba's aged, oil-dependent electrical infrastructure continues to struggle, falling short of the national demand of over 3,000 MW.

Communist Party leaders have responded with a joint initiative with China to install significant solar power capacity. The broader economic crisis exacerbates the situation, with shortages in fuel, food, and other essentials crippling the nation.