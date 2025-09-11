Left Menu

Cuba's Power Grid: Crisis and Recovery Efforts

Cuba's energy system, which suffered a major blackout, is recovering with 80% of Havana’s power restored. However, the system remains in long-term crisis due to outdated infrastructure and dwindling resources. Authorities are collaborating with China to introduce solar power as a sustainable solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba's energy system showed signs of recovery after a blackout, with 80% of Havana regaining power, according to the Energy and Mining Ministry. Officials reported an ongoing increase in electricity generation, with current output close to 1000 Megawatts (MW).

Lazaro Guerra, the ministry's electricity director, indicated that the restoration process was nearing completion. Despite the progress, Cuba's aged, oil-dependent electrical infrastructure continues to struggle, falling short of the national demand of over 3,000 MW.

Communist Party leaders have responded with a joint initiative with China to install significant solar power capacity. The broader economic crisis exacerbates the situation, with shortages in fuel, food, and other essentials crippling the nation.

