INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

On September 12, the Indian Navy is set to commission INS Aravali in Gurugram, marking a significant enhancement in the Navy's communication and information infrastructure. Present at the ceremony will be Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, as per an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

Named after the steadfast Aravali range, INS Aravali is designed to bolster the command, control, and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) undertakings of the Indian Navy. It carries forward a mission underscored by the motto 'Maritime Security through Collaboration', exemplifying a cooperative spirit across naval units, MDA centers, and allied partners.

The crest of INS Aravali features mountain imagery aligned with the Aravali range, alongside a rising sun that symbolizes eternal vigilance, resilience, and the dawn of advanced technological capabilities. This crest stands as a testament to the base's resolve to protect India's maritime interests through continuous vigilance and innovation.