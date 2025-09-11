Historic Adilabad Collector's Office Building Collapses After Rains

In a dramatic turn of events, the historic building of the Adilabad Collector's office succumbed to recent rains, collapsing under the watchful eye of local authorities.

The event unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Adilabad Two Town police station, who confirmed that there were no casualties since the premises were unoccupied at the time of collapse.

'An old building of the Collector's office near the treasury collapsed a few minutes ago after the rain,' stated the Sub-Inspector, conveying relief that no lives were lost. Authorities await further details as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)