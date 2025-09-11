Delhi Police Cracks Down on Alleged ISIS-Linked Plot with Key Arrests
Delhi's Patiala House Court granted police custody for two individuals linked to an alleged Pakistan-backed ISIS module. The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi, connected to radicalizing youth via social media and possessing materials for explosive devices. Further suspects were arrested with weapons in Delhi.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted 12 days' custody to the Delhi Police Special Cell for Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi, individuals allegedly involved in a Pakistan-backed ISIS module targeting a pan-India network.
Arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, these suspects are accused of radicalizing youth through social media to engage in terrorist activities, according to submissions made by the investigation officer, seeking their interrogation on technical and other evidences.
The case widened after intelligence inputs led to the arrest of additional suspects Aftab Ansari and Sufiyan Abubakar in Delhi, recovery of firearms, and further materials believed to be for improvised explosive devices. The court also granted eight days' custody for Ansari and Abubakar.