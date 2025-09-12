Visa Controversy Sparks Diplomatic Dispute

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sharply criticized Hyundai Motor on Thursday following an immigration raid that resulted in the arrest of hundreds of South Korean workers. The workers were reportedly found to have the wrong visas.

Lutnick stated that Hyundai should have reached out to him to ensure the correct working visas were obtained, highlighting the significance of adhering to proper immigration protocols.

'I called up the Koreans, I said, oh, give me a break. Get the right visa and if you're having problems getting the right visa, call me,' Lutnick told Axios during an interview. The incident underscores ongoing challenges in immigration policies and workforce management.

