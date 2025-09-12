Left Menu

Trump's Legal Push Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The Trump administration has requested an appeals court to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve's board, citing allegations of mortgage fraud. However, a federal judge reinstated Cook, asserting her removal was unlawful. Trump's emergency appeal argues her alleged actions undermine her trustworthiness to manage interest rates.

The Trump administration has intensified efforts to oust Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve's board of governors. On August 25, Trump sought her removal, citing allegations of mortgage fraud related to her claiming two properties as primary residences in July 2021, prior to her joining the board.

A federal judge reappointed Cook after ruling that her dismissal didn't meet the 'for cause' requirement, which is reserved for misconduct during office tenure. Cook began her role on the board in 2022, countering allegations with a firm denial.

Despite the judge's ruling, Trump's legal team pushed an emergency appeal, arguing her past actions question her integrity in managing interest rates. They urge an appellate court decision by Monday, ahead of the Fed's crucial interest rate meeting.

