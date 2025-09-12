Ravi Ranjan Nominated for SBI Managing Director Role

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), responsible for appointing directors for state-owned banks, has recommended Ravi Ranjan for the role of managing director at the State Bank of India (SBI). Ranjan is set to replace the current Managing Director, Vinay M Tonse, upon the completion of his term on November 30, 2025.

FSIB made its recommendation following an interview process involving nine candidates on September 11, 2025. The decision was based on the candidates' performances, overall experience, and established parameters, as stated by the agency. Ranjan is presently serving as Deputy Managing Director.

The SBI board, led by a Chairman and supported by four managing directors, awaits the final approval for Ranjan's appointment from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FSIB is chaired by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, a former DoPT Secretary, along with other distinguished members.

