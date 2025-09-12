Left Menu

Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat: A Harmonious Blend of Adventure and Heritage in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat, inaugurated by CM Mohan Yadav, offers a unique mix of luxury camping, adventure tourism, and cultural activities. The retreat highlights environmental conservation, featuring a butterfly garden and rock art zone, while aiming to elevate tourism as a key development driver in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:21 IST
Drone visuals of Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated fourth edition of the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat in Mandsaur district this Friday. This retreat merges luxury camping with adventure tourism and cultural experiences, developed under a Public-Private Partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

The venue promises exhilarating experiences such as hot-air ballooning, paramotoring, and water sports like jet skiing and kayaking. Visitors can explore heritage trails at Hinglajgarh Fort, embark on wildlife safaris in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, and experience rural life. A centerpiece is the 2,500 sq. meter butterfly garden, home to over 4,000 plants, educating visitors about biodiversity and conservation.

In addition, a Rock Art Interpretation Zone showcases ancient Chaturbhuj Nala paintings, while biodiversity walks offer a closer connection to nature. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board earned the 'Best State Tourism Board Award' at the 2025 India Travel Awards, celebrating the state's tourism and cultural achievements.

Madhya Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi expressed pride in the recognition and highlighted CM Mohan Yadav's commitment to propelling tourism as a key development sector. Additional Chief Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla emphasized the board's dedication to economic empowerment, tradition preservation, and sustainable growth, making the state a harmonious blend of tradition, nature, and modern offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

