Left Menu

EU's Energy Shift: Ending Dependence on Russian Oil and Gas

The European Union is considering accelerating the phase-out of Russian oil and gas, as it could help end the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the importance of methane regulations for continuing U.S. LNG imports during a Brussels-based event by a policy think-tank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:11 IST
EU's Energy Shift: Ending Dependence on Russian Oil and Gas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is contemplating a faster disengagement from Russian oil and gas supplies, a move seen as instrumental in hastening the end of the ongoing war in Ukraine. This strategic shift was underscored by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Friday.

Wright shared his insights during an event hosted by the Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels. He emphasized the necessity for the EU to address its methane emission regulations, warning that failure to do so might impede liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the United States.

The proposed changes are not only seen as a geopolitical maneuver but also as a critical element in ensuring greater energy security across Europe. The dialogue reflects broader concerns over energy dependency and international regulations impacting energy imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Production

India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Producti...

 India
2
C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair

C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair

 India
3
Beautification Battle: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off in Mumbai

Beautification Battle: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off in Mumbai

 India
4
Telecom Giants Tweak Entry-Level Plans, TRAI Sees No Urgent Need for Intervention

Telecom Giants Tweak Entry-Level Plans, TRAI Sees No Urgent Need for Interve...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025