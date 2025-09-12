Assam Rifles Tighten Grip: Major Seizures Across Mizoram

In a series of decisive operations, Assam Rifles have intensified their crackdown on narcotics and illegal arms trafficking across Mizoram. A recent bust netted 51 grams of heroin valued at Rs. 35.7 lakh in Aizawl's Chanmari West area, leading to the apprehension of an individual, confirmed an official release.

Acting on specific intelligence, the operation launched on September 9 resulted in the capture of significant narcotics. The confiscated heroin No-4, along with the detainee, has been handed over to Aizawl's Excise and Narcotics Department for further investigation and action.

Moreover, on September 3, another significant clampdown in the Chamdur P-I village of Lawngtlai district led to the seizure of arms and ammunition, including a .22 Air carbine and ten live rounds. This operation, guided by precise intelligence, underscores Assam Rifles' commitment to maintaining regional security.

The troops continued their rigorous interventions with an operation in Saikumphai village, Champhai district, on August 29. This operation resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives, further solidifying Assam Rifles' role as a key player in preventing illicit activities in the region.