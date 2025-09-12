Left Menu

Assam Rifles Tighten Grip: Major Seizures Across Mizoram

Assam Rifles have conducted multiple operations in Mizoram, seizing heroin, arms, and ammunition, leading to several arrests. Key operations were held in Aizawl, Lawngtlai, and Champhai districts, culminating in substantial recoveries. Apprehended individuals and confiscated items were handed to respective authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:21 IST
Assam Rifles Tighten Grip: Major Seizures Across Mizoram
Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 35 lakh from Aizawl (Photo/Assam Rifles) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of decisive operations, Assam Rifles have intensified their crackdown on narcotics and illegal arms trafficking across Mizoram. A recent bust netted 51 grams of heroin valued at Rs. 35.7 lakh in Aizawl's Chanmari West area, leading to the apprehension of an individual, confirmed an official release.

Acting on specific intelligence, the operation launched on September 9 resulted in the capture of significant narcotics. The confiscated heroin No-4, along with the detainee, has been handed over to Aizawl's Excise and Narcotics Department for further investigation and action.

Moreover, on September 3, another significant clampdown in the Chamdur P-I village of Lawngtlai district led to the seizure of arms and ammunition, including a .22 Air carbine and ten live rounds. This operation, guided by precise intelligence, underscores Assam Rifles' commitment to maintaining regional security.

The troops continued their rigorous interventions with an operation in Saikumphai village, Champhai district, on August 29. This operation resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives, further solidifying Assam Rifles' role as a key player in preventing illicit activities in the region.

TRENDING

1
China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

 Global
3
Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

 India
4
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025