China's Fiscal Flexibility: A Strategic Economic Maneuver

China's finance minister, Lan Foan, announced on Friday the government's capacity to maneuver its fiscal policy to support economic growth. Despite ongoing challenges such as weak domestic demand and U.S. trade tensions, Foan insists the country's debt ratio remains within reasonable limits, with risks in check.

Speaking at a Beijing press conference, Lan highlighted the need for policy flexibility, suggesting the potential for more robust fiscal measures in the future. He also pointed to the increased debt cap set last year for local governments, reflecting strategic long-term planning.

China's debt, totaling 92.6 trillion yuan by late 2024, remains moderate compared to global standards. As reforms accelerate, particularly in local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), analysts anticipate new advancements, including potential housing support, to further stabilize the economy.

