Rahul Gandhi Welcomes PM Modi’s Manipur Visit Amid Criticism

In a surprising turn, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to the troubled state of Manipur, despite long-standing tensions and criticisms from within his party. This development surfaced during Gandhi's trip to Junagadh, Gujarat.

Addressing reporters, Gandhi remarked on the prolonged disturbances in Manipur, stating, "The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now." However, he didn't miss the opportunity to reiterate his claims of 'vote theft,' alleging that electoral mandates in Haryana and Maharashtra were tampered with, sparking widespread discourse on the issue.

While Gandhi's comments suggest a cautious welcome to Modi's September 13 visit, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the prime minister's brief stay in Manipur, labeling it an insult to the people. Ramesh criticized the three-hour visit, pointing to what he described as insensitivity and neglect from the federal leadership.