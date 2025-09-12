Left Menu

SpiceJet Flight Safely Lands in Mumbai After Emergency

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft from Gujarat made an emergency landing in Mumbai after a wheel was found on the runway. Despite the technical issue, the plane landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with no injuries reported. Normal airport operations resumed shortly after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:42 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of events that highlighted aviation safety protocols, a SpiceJet flight originating from Kandla in Gujarat made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday. This precautionary measure was enacted after an outer wheel of the aircraft was discovered on the runway post-takeoff.

The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, which faced a technical issue, successfully landed on Runway 27 at 3:51 PM, as confirmed by the airline's spokesperson. The passengers and crew were unharmed, and the plane managed to taxi to the terminal unassisted, allowing passengers to disembark under standard procedures.

Operations at the airport, briefly disrupted by the emergency, resumed promptly, underscoring the airport's commitment to safety. The incident, occurring on September 12, serves as a testament to the effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

