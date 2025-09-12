SpiceJet Flight Safely Lands in Mumbai After Emergency

In a turn of events that highlighted aviation safety protocols, a SpiceJet flight originating from Kandla in Gujarat made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday. This precautionary measure was enacted after an outer wheel of the aircraft was discovered on the runway post-takeoff.

The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, which faced a technical issue, successfully landed on Runway 27 at 3:51 PM, as confirmed by the airline's spokesperson. The passengers and crew were unharmed, and the plane managed to taxi to the terminal unassisted, allowing passengers to disembark under standard procedures.

Operations at the airport, briefly disrupted by the emergency, resumed promptly, underscoring the airport's commitment to safety. The incident, occurring on September 12, serves as a testament to the effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in flight operations.

