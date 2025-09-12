Left Menu

Himachal CM Virtually Launches Cutting-Edge Robotic Surgery Facility

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a Rs. 30 crore robotic surgery facility at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College. Though weather hindered his visit, Sukhu emphasized the state's focus on advanced healthcare. Future expansions include PET scans, robotic surgery at additional colleges, and increased medical staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:43 IST
Himachal CM Virtually Launches Cutting-Edge Robotic Surgery Facility
Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/Himachal CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, virtually opened a Rs. 30 crore robotic surgery facility at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, Kangra, on Friday. Adverse weather conditions prevented his helicopter from landing for the in-person event.

Emphasizing the state's commitment to localized and technologically advanced healthcare, Sukhu highlighted recent installations, like the robotic surgery unit at Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality in Chamiyana, Shimla. "After coming to power, we prioritized health and education sectors," Sukhu stated, ensuring no lack of funding for modern medical techniques.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a PET scan machine in Tanda Medical College, easing patient access to advanced diagnostics. Plans also include boosting emergency departments and increasing B.Sc. Nursing seats to 60. Expansion of robotic surgery to Hamirpur, Chamba, Nerchowk, and Nahan, as well as additional para-medical staffing and incentives for top-performing doctors, are underway.

TRENDING

1
India's Mega Rafale Deal: A New Era in Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

India's Mega Rafale Deal: A New Era in Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

 India
2
Cocaine Bust: Social Media and Payment Methods Uncovered in Delhi Drug Network

Cocaine Bust: Social Media and Payment Methods Uncovered in Delhi Drug Netwo...

 India
3
Sushila Karki: Pioneering Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki: Pioneering Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

 Nepal
4
Karnataka Greenlights Peritoneal Dialysis for 350 Patients

Karnataka Greenlights Peritoneal Dialysis for 350 Patients

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025