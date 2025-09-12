Himachal CM Virtually Launches Cutting-Edge Robotic Surgery Facility

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, virtually opened a Rs. 30 crore robotic surgery facility at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, Kangra, on Friday. Adverse weather conditions prevented his helicopter from landing for the in-person event.

Emphasizing the state's commitment to localized and technologically advanced healthcare, Sukhu highlighted recent installations, like the robotic surgery unit at Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality in Chamiyana, Shimla. "After coming to power, we prioritized health and education sectors," Sukhu stated, ensuring no lack of funding for modern medical techniques.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a PET scan machine in Tanda Medical College, easing patient access to advanced diagnostics. Plans also include boosting emergency departments and increasing B.Sc. Nursing seats to 60. Expansion of robotic surgery to Hamirpur, Chamba, Nerchowk, and Nahan, as well as additional para-medical staffing and incentives for top-performing doctors, are underway.