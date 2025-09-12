Arunachal Pradesh's Hydropower Boom: Unleashing a Clean Energy Revolution

In a significant step towards clean energy, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, declared that the state's hydropower projects are advancing at an unprecedented pace. Several mega ventures are approaching completion, paving the way for sustainable growth in the region.

Leading the 9th steering committee review meeting on hydropower, Khandu emphasized the necessity of ensuring that the benefits of these projects directly reach the local populace. Among the projects nearing key milestones are the 2,000-MW Lower Subansiri and the 2,880-MW Dibang Multipurpose developments.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reaffirmed the state's commitment to harnessing hydropower's potential responsibly. He highlighted that beyond electricity, these projects are creating jobs, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering local entrepreneurship opportunities, marking a pivotal contribution to India's clean energy aspirations.