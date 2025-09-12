Drone Strike Halts Russian Oil Loadings at Primorsk

A Ukrainian drone strike has forced the suspension of oil loadings at Russia's crucial Primorsk terminal. This marks the first disruption of its kind, with the attack causing fires on two vessels at this significant export hub, handling around 1 million barrels per day.

Kyiv's military actions aim to disrupt Russia's oil revenue, concurrent with pressures for resolving the ongoing war. Ukraine's SBU security agency confirmed the overnight drone attack that led to the suspension, reflecting an escalating series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

The incident prompted a 2% rise in global oil prices. The affected tankers, Kusto and Cai Yun, registered in Seychelles, underscore the vulnerability of Russian export routes amidst modern warfare maneuvers. Russian authorities have yet to fully comment, while restoration efforts continue.

