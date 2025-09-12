Supreme Court Calls for Nationwide Ban on Firecrackers, Questions Delhi-NCR Exclusivity

The Supreme Court on Friday raised concerns over the year-round blanket ban on firecrackers applying solely to Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), questioning why the prohibition is not nationwide. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran emphasized the fundamental right of citizens across the country to breathe pollution-free air, suggesting a broader ban on firecrackers.

The bench remarked that the right to clean air should not be exclusive to residents of Delhi-NCR. "If citizens in the NCR are entitled to pollution-free air, then why not people of other cities? Just because this is the capital city and the Supreme Court is situated here, it should not mean they alone benefit from pollution-free air," the bench stated.

CJI Gavai noted, "I was in Amritsar last winter, and the pollution was worse than in Delhi. Whatever policy has to be there should apply on a pan-India basis. We cannot give special treatment to Delhi because they are elite citizens of the country. If firecrackers are to be banned, then let them be banned across the nation." Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, informed the bench that the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) is examining the issue of green crackers, with scientific consultations ongoing.

The bench directed the Centre to procure a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the matter and scheduled a hearing for September 22. The Supreme Court is addressing the case related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, involving aspects like firecrackers and stubble burning. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)