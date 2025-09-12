Left Menu

India's Big Bet on Coal Gasification: A Path to Sustainable Energy Transition

The Indian government is pushing for coal gasification to ensure energy sustainability, urging the use of local technologies and private investments. This process, transforming coal into syngas, aims to cleanly utilize domestic resources and align development with environmental goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:06 IST
India's Big Bet on Coal Gasification: A Path to Sustainable Energy Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government aims to boost the viability and sustainability of coal gasification projects by promoting local technologies and private investments. During a recent roadshow, Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar urged stakeholders to align coal gasification efforts with global environmental practices.

Coal gasification, which converts coal into a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, is targeted to reach 100 million tonnes within five years. This method offers a cleaner approach to utilizing domestic coal reserves, producing essential clean fuels and chemicals.

With an investment of Rs 8,500 crore, coal gasification is set to become a key pillar in India's energy transition and industrial expansion, striving for self-reliance while adhering to sustainable development goals.

TRENDING

1
BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres are in role of Pandavas: Gandhi at party meet.

BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres ...

 India
2
NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

 Global
3
France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

 France
4
Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025