India's Big Bet on Coal Gasification: A Path to Sustainable Energy Transition
The Indian government is pushing for coal gasification to ensure energy sustainability, urging the use of local technologies and private investments. This process, transforming coal into syngas, aims to cleanly utilize domestic resources and align development with environmental goals.
The Indian government aims to boost the viability and sustainability of coal gasification projects by promoting local technologies and private investments. During a recent roadshow, Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar urged stakeholders to align coal gasification efforts with global environmental practices.
Coal gasification, which converts coal into a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, is targeted to reach 100 million tonnes within five years. This method offers a cleaner approach to utilizing domestic coal reserves, producing essential clean fuels and chemicals.
With an investment of Rs 8,500 crore, coal gasification is set to become a key pillar in India's energy transition and industrial expansion, striving for self-reliance while adhering to sustainable development goals.
