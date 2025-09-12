India's Big Bet on Coal Gasification: A Path to Sustainable Energy Transition

The Indian government aims to boost the viability and sustainability of coal gasification projects by promoting local technologies and private investments. During a recent roadshow, Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar urged stakeholders to align coal gasification efforts with global environmental practices.

Coal gasification, which converts coal into a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, is targeted to reach 100 million tonnes within five years. This method offers a cleaner approach to utilizing domestic coal reserves, producing essential clean fuels and chemicals.

With an investment of Rs 8,500 crore, coal gasification is set to become a key pillar in India's energy transition and industrial expansion, striving for self-reliance while adhering to sustainable development goals.