Surge in Foreign Investors: Sebi Reports Dramatic Rise in Registrations

Sebi has observed a significant rise in foreign portfolio investor registrations despite recent outflows. With 100 new registrations monthly, the total has surpassed 12,000, a significant increase from last year's 10,500. The growth occurs amid Rs 1 lakh crore outflow this year, affecting various financial segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A notable surge in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registrations has been observed by India's regulatory body, Sebi, even in the face of substantial capital outflows. Whole-time member Ananth Narayan G reported a monthly registration rate of 100 new FPIs, exceeding previous yearly averages.

The total number of FPIs has now crossed the 12,000 mark, a significant leap from the 10,500 figure recorded a year ago. This increase in registrations is seen as a positive development despite the challenges posed by nearly Rs 1 lakh crore outflows across various segments, including equities, debt, and alternative investment funds.

In the equities segment alone, outflows stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore by mid-September. Sebi's disclosure highlights the resilient interest among foreign investors towards the Indian market, counterbalancing the recent financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

