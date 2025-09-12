Surge in Foreign Investors: Sebi Reports Dramatic Rise in Registrations

A notable surge in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registrations has been observed by India's regulatory body, Sebi, even in the face of substantial capital outflows. Whole-time member Ananth Narayan G reported a monthly registration rate of 100 new FPIs, exceeding previous yearly averages.

The total number of FPIs has now crossed the 12,000 mark, a significant leap from the 10,500 figure recorded a year ago. This increase in registrations is seen as a positive development despite the challenges posed by nearly Rs 1 lakh crore outflows across various segments, including equities, debt, and alternative investment funds.

In the equities segment alone, outflows stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore by mid-September. Sebi's disclosure highlights the resilient interest among foreign investors towards the Indian market, counterbalancing the recent financial constraints.

