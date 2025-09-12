Left Menu

Man's Protest Over Electricity Dispute Takes Desperate Turn

A man named Ajay Kumar consumed poison in protest against an unresolved electricity dispute involving a transformer at his flour mill. The incident occurred near the chief minister's residence. Kumar alleged unfair charges from the electricity department, causing financial distress and business closure for over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:46 IST
Ajay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly attempted to take his own life by consuming poison near the chief minister's residence in a protest against the electricity department. Ajay Kumar, 45, was found at the La Martiniere crossing and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in stable condition, police reported.

The police said Kumar's drastic action stemmed from a long-standing dispute with the electricity department over a burnt-out transformer at his flour mill in Bulandshahr. He contends that a replacement transformer also failed and that the department unfairly demanded he pay 70% of the cost of a new one, a fee he couldn't afford, leaving his business non-operational for over ten years.

Authorities are in contact with Bulandshahr police to investigate Kumar's claims further. The case highlights systemic issues and the dire lengths individuals may resort to when faced with bureaucratic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

