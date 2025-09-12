Man's Protest Over Electricity Dispute Takes Desperate Turn

A man allegedly attempted to take his own life by consuming poison near the chief minister's residence in a protest against the electricity department. Ajay Kumar, 45, was found at the La Martiniere crossing and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in stable condition, police reported.

The police said Kumar's drastic action stemmed from a long-standing dispute with the electricity department over a burnt-out transformer at his flour mill in Bulandshahr. He contends that a replacement transformer also failed and that the department unfairly demanded he pay 70% of the cost of a new one, a fee he couldn't afford, leaving his business non-operational for over ten years.

Authorities are in contact with Bulandshahr police to investigate Kumar's claims further. The case highlights systemic issues and the dire lengths individuals may resort to when faced with bureaucratic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)