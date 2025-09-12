Left Menu

Telangana Gears Up for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027: A South Indian Kumbh Mela

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is pushing for early preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, aiming to elevate it as South India's Kumbh Mela. Infrastructure and temple development along the riverbanks, enhanced facilities for lakhs of devotees, and central scheme utilization are key focus areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:00 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directs officials to make arrangements for the Godavari Pushkaralu festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has initiated an early start to preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, dubbing it the 'Kumbh Mela of South India'. The initiative, as outlined by the Chief Minister's Office, focuses on significant upgrades to infrastructure and facilities along the riverbanks.

Key aspects of the preparation include prioritizing the development of major temples along the Godavari's banks, bolstering infrastructure to accommodate a large influx of devotees, and ensuring comprehensive planning to prevent any logistical shortcomings. During a high-level meeting at the Command Control Center, various strategies for achieving these goals were discussed, with participation from ministers and senior officials.

As the Pushkaralu approaches its kick-off date on July 23, 2027, CM Reddy emphasized the importance of permanent construction projects, such as Pushkar ghats at 74 locations along the 560 km stretch of the river. The CM also directed the use of central government schemes to fund these initiatives, ensuring a thorough and coordinated approach between the Tourism, Irrigation, and Endowments departments.

