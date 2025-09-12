Monsoon Havoc 2025: Himachal Pradesh Faces Unprecedented Devastation

The monsoon season of 2025 has devastated Himachal Pradesh, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reporting a catastrophic loss of 386 lives since June 20 and economic damages reaching ₹4,465 crore. Rain-related tragedies were primarily responsible for 218 deaths caused by landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts.

A further 168 individuals lost their lives in road accidents, increasing the overall death toll. The disaster also claimed 2,083 animal lives and 26,955 poultry birds. Additionally, over 451 people were injured, and 1,544 houses were completely destroyed, with numerous other structures suffering partial damage.

The financial toll includes significant damage to roads, power, water supply, and agriculture. Mandi district recorded the highest rain-related fatalities. Restoration efforts are underway, but challenges remain. Urgent calls for increased central assistance and region-specific relief policies have been made by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)