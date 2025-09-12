Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc 2025: Himachal Pradesh Faces Unprecedented Devastation

The 2025 monsoon wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 386 lives and inflicting a staggering Rs 4,465 crore in damages. Amid rain-related disasters, roads, power, and water supplies suffered extensive damage. The state grapples with restoration efforts, urging central support and tailored disaster relief strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:51 IST
Monsoon Havoc 2025: Himachal Pradesh Faces Unprecedented Devastation
A view of the Swollen Beas river following heavy rains on September 2 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon season of 2025 has devastated Himachal Pradesh, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reporting a catastrophic loss of 386 lives since June 20 and economic damages reaching ₹4,465 crore. Rain-related tragedies were primarily responsible for 218 deaths caused by landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts.

A further 168 individuals lost their lives in road accidents, increasing the overall death toll. The disaster also claimed 2,083 animal lives and 26,955 poultry birds. Additionally, over 451 people were injured, and 1,544 houses were completely destroyed, with numerous other structures suffering partial damage.

The financial toll includes significant damage to roads, power, water supply, and agriculture. Mandi district recorded the highest rain-related fatalities. Restoration efforts are underway, but challenges remain. Urgent calls for increased central assistance and region-specific relief policies have been made by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
2
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India
3
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global
4
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025