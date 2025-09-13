Record ITR Filings Reach New Milestone for AY 2025-26

The Income Tax department announced a significant milestone as more than six crore income tax returns were filed for Assessment Year 2025-26. This underscores a robust compliance trend among taxpayers.

With the deadline to file ITRs without penalty set for September 15, taxpayers are urged to avoid last-minute rush by filing promptly. The department has extended support through a 24x7 helpline, live chats, and social media to assist in the filing process.

Recent changes in ITR forms necessitated a deadline extension from July 31 to September 15. This year's filings exhibit a 7.5% growth in ITR submissions compared to the previous year, highlighting an expanding tax base and consistent adherence to tax regulations.