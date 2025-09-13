CBIC Clarifies GST Implications on Post-Sale Discounts

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a crucial clarification regarding post-sale discounts, stating they will not attract GST when used solely for competitive pricing. However, GST will apply if promotional activities are specified in agreements between manufacturers and dealers.

This announcement comes after the CBIC's circular addressed industry concerns regarding post-sale discount classifications. It specified that discounts meant purely for enhancing competitive pricing are not linked to any independent service provided by the dealer, thus exempting them from GST.

Experts like Rajat Mohan and Saurabh Agarwal emphasized that the ruling differentiates genuine trade discounts from promotional activities, alleviating compliance uncertainties. By providing clear guidelines, the CBIC aims to streamline GST application and minimize interpretational disputes in the industry.

