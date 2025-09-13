Assam Set to Become Green Energy Hub with Rs 12,000-Crore Projects
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Numaligarh Refinery. These initiatives, including a bioethanol plant and polypropylene facility, position Assam and the northeast as pivotal in the global green energy landscape.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has declared that the upcoming inauguration and foundation laying of projects totaling over Rs 12,000 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Numaligarh Refinery will catapult Assam and the northeastern region into the heart of the global green energy sector.
Puri, highlighting the government's commitment to 'Net Zero' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', noted that these projects underscore the central government's endeavors in sustainable development. The initiatives include the groundbreaking bioethanol plant utilizing bamboo and a significant polypropylene facility aimed at reducing import dependency.
Puri emphasized the economic impact, projecting annual foreign exchange savings of USD 85 million, and significant employment generation. This move reflects Modi's dedication to Assam's development and marks a strategic step forward in India's green energy and petrochemical ambitions.
