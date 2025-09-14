Record-Breaking Victory at World Athletics
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden from the US won gold in the 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships, setting a new championship record of 10.61 seconds. Tina Clayton from Jamaica earned silver with a personal best, while Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred secured bronze.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:54 IST
- Country:
- Japan
In a remarkable conclusion to a dominant season, American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clinched the gold medal in the women's 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
Jefferson-Wooden set a new championship record clocking in at 10.61 seconds, securing her position as a leading athlete on the global stage.
Jamaica's Tina Clayton earned silver with a personal best time of 10.76 seconds, and Olympic Champion Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia captured the bronze in 10.84 seconds.
Advertisement