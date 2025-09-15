Mumbai: Monorail halts mid-ride in Wadala due to technical glitches; passengers rescued

A monorail came to a halt in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches on Monday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident, and all passengers were evacuated and transferred to another monorail, said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Speaking to ANI, Ward Councillor Rajesh Bhojane has urged the Maharashtra government to resolve the issue, which is happening repeatedly. "The train heading to Wadala halted. Passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation. Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue," said Rajesh Ananda Bhojane, Ward Councillor of Ward 175, Republican Party of India (Athawale).

In a similar incident on August 19, a monorail train near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai broke down due to a power supply failure, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police. 582 passengers were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Twenty-three were treated after suffocation on-site by ambulance staff, while two were taken to Sion Hospital and later discharged after OPD treatment. The Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Ravindra Ambulgekar, speaking to ANI on the Mumbai Monorail being stalled, mentioned, "Some people had problems of suffocation and breathing issues, but all are safe. Everyone has been rescued safely."

Firefighters used snorkel vehicles to rescue passengers, while BEST buses were deployed to transport them to nearby railway stations. The rescue operation took over three and a half hours to complete, with 582 passengers safely evacuated Preliminary investigation into the Mumbai Monorail incident revealed that overcrowding was the primary cause of the disruption, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated in a press note. (ANI)

