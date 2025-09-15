Left Menu

Insolation Energy gets 226 MW solar projects under PM KUSUM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:31 IST
Insolation Energy gets 226 MW solar projects under PM KUSUM
  • Country:
  • India

Insolation Energy on Monday announced securing multiple solar projects totalling 226.45 megawatt entailing an investment of Rs 750 crore under the PM KUSUM scheme.

The orders have been bagged by its wholly-owned subsidiary Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for 20 sites and Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for 115 sites, the company informed the exchanges.

''The combined SPV solar power plant shall be 226.45 MW under PM-KUSUM Component A scheme from these LoIs, with the final levelized tariff at Rs 3.04 per unit for 16 sites, Rs 2.82 per unit for 5 sites, Rs 2.75 per unit for 53 sites and Rs 2.60 for 61 sites,'' the company said.

The projects will be set up with an investment of Rs 750 crore. The company said it will design, survey, supply, install, test, commission, operate and maintain these plants.

The projects are to be executed by 2026–27.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) was aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

Later, the Centre extended the PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026, as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic.

According to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the scheme consists of three components: Component A is for the installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by installing small power plants, and Component B is for the installation of 14 lakh standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps. Component C is for the solarisation of 35 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Cement launches 'FutureX' to bridge classrooms with real-world innovation aims to forge India's next-gen leaders

Adani Cement launches 'FutureX' to bridge classrooms with real-world innovat...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea to fine companies up to 5% of profit for recurring fatal accidents, ministry says

UPDATE 1-South Korea to fine companies up to 5% of profit for recurring fata...

 Global
3
Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

 India
4
Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025