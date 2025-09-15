Left Menu

Disability rights schemes under SIPDA to undergo third-party evaluation

Dr T Vijayakumar, the Head of the Centre for Equity and Social Development at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the evaluation exercise. With your cooperation, this evaluation will provide valuable insights that will help us enhance the effectiveness of SIPDA schemes and better serve Divyangjans, the letter said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 12:59 IST
Disability rights schemes under SIPDA to undergo third-party evaluation
  • Country:
  • India

To assess the impact and effectiveness of welfare measures for persons with disabilities, the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will conduct a third-party evaluation of all projects under the Scheme for Implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (SIPDA).

A communication from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) shared with departments concerned on September 11 stated that the assessment will be key in reviewing the effectiveness, impact, and quality of implementation of SIPDA schemes meant for persons with disabilities.

SIPDA, a comprehensive central sector scheme, includes initiatives such as the creation of barrier-free environments, the NAP skill training programme and scholarships, unique disability identification, awareness generation and publicity, research on disability-related technology and products, assistance to spinal injury centres, and cross-disability early intervention centres, among others. Dr T Vijayakumar, the Head of the Centre for Equity and Social Development at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the evaluation exercise. The DEPwD has requested all stakeholders, implementing agencies, and divisions concerned to extend full cooperation to the evaluation team.

''The success of this evaluation exercise depends largely on the active participation and support from all stakeholders. With your cooperation, this evaluation will provide valuable insights that will help us enhance the effectiveness of SIPDA schemes and better serve Divyangjans,'' the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC order on Waqf goes a long way towards undoing 'mischievous intentions' underlying original statute: Cong's Jairam Ramesh.

SC order on Waqf goes a long way towards undoing 'mischievous intentions' un...

 India
2
UK police arrest man on suspicion of racially motivated rape of British Sikh woman

UK police arrest man on suspicion of racially motivated rape of British Sikh...

 United Kingdom
3
We welcome SC order on Waqf Act as win for constitutional values of justice, equality, and fraternity: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

We welcome SC order on Waqf Act as win for constitutional values of justice,...

 India
4
Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025