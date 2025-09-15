CRPF, Jharkhand Police gun down three top Naxals carrying Rs 1.35 crore bounty in Hazaribagh operation

In a significant blow to Left Wing Extremism, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police on Monday morning eliminated three top Naxal leaders in an encounter in Hazaribagh district. The trio together carried rewards worth Rs 1.35 crore. Those neutralized in the gun battle have been identified as Sahadev Soren, a Central Committee Member of Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore; Raghunath Hembram, a Special Area Committee Member with a reward of Rs 25 lakh; and Virsen Ganjhu, a Zonal Committee Member carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

The operation was carried out jointly by the 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand Police in the Pantitri forest of Gorhar area, Hazaribagh, following specific intelligence inputs According to CRPF officials, the operation began around 4.20 am and led to a fierce exchange of fire in which three ultras were gunned down. Security forces also recovered three AK-47 rifles from the site.

Officials termed the operation a "significant blow" to the Maoist network in Jharkhand, noting that the elimination of top leadership will impact the group's organizational structure and operational strength in the region. Security forces have intensified combing operations in the area to ensure no further resistance from Naxal cadres.

Officials confirmed that "no casualties or injuries" were reported among the security forces, while a search operation has been launched in the area to track down other Maoist operatives. Authorities described the action as a "decisive strike" against Maoist leadership in Jharkhand, expected to significantly weaken their organizational hold in the region.

Earlier on September 7 in Chaibasa, a prominent leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Aaptan, was killed during a gunfight, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ranjan. The Maoist zonal commander, also known by the name Amit Hansda, had a Rs 10 lakh reward on him, had over 95 cases registered against him, and was allegedly involved in the murder of multiple police officials and civilians. (ANI)

