Shyamala Gopalan Foundation invites former US VP Harris to inaugurate Kakatiya's 12th-century temple

The Shyamala Gopalan Foundation, led by Nalla Suresh Reddy, has reconstructed the 12th-century Sri Moksha Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Gudipadu village, Paloncha Mandal, built by the Kakatiya Kings. The project, which commenced in 2022, has made significant progress, with 90% of the work now complete.

The foundation has now invited former Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris to inaugurate the temple, named after her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, highlighting a unique connection between Telangana's heritage and contemporary figures. Speaking to ANI, Suresh Reddy, founder and chairman of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, said, "I am the founder and chairman of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, which was founded in 2018. We have been involved in numerous social activities since the foundation's inception. Additionally, under the foundation's auspices, we have restored an ancient temple built during the Kakatiya era, in the 12th century. The renovation process of the temple was almost 80% complete. The remaining 20% is to be done; it is to be completed. And it will be completed in another couple of months."

He elaborated on the temple's historical and architectural significance, stating, "And this is a famous temple. So, in which Kakatiya era was this temple built, because the Kakatiyas basically built a lot of Shiva temples and Mata temples around Telangana. But, in here, they built a Vishnu-Temple. So, it is named as Moksha Venkateswara Swamy Temple. We are rebuilding this temple from the 12th century to the 20th century. We are taking all the precautions and we followed every dimension of the Kakatiya era sculptures only." On the upcoming inauguration, Suresh Reddy added, "So, for this temple inauguration, we are 100% confident that former Vice President of the United States Madam Kamala Harris will visit India because we already extended a formal invitation to the staff and everyone, and on the 25th, I'm meeting Madam Harris and definitely I will ask her to come and inaugurate the temple, and we will also invite the family members of Madam Shyamala Gopalan Harris around the world."

The foundation's efforts reflect its commitment to preserving Telangana's rich Kakatiya-era heritage while fostering contemporary cultural connections. Kakatiyas is an Andhra dynasty that flourished in the 12th century CE. The Kakatiya dynasty ruled from Warangal (Telangana) from CE 1083-1323.

They were known for the construction of a network of tanks for irrigation and drinking water and thereby gave a big boost to the overall development of the region. (ANI)

