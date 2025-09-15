Left Menu

Kharif sowing up 2 pc so far; oilseeds lag behind last year

Total area sown to paddy rose marginally by 2 per cent to 438.51 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2025-26 kharif summer season, but oilseeds acreage was lagging behind, according to agriculture ministry data released on Monday.Paddy, the main kharif crop, was sown in about 430.06 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:24 IST
Kharif sowing up 2 pc so far; oilseeds lag behind last year
  • Country:
  • India

Total area sown to paddy rose marginally by 2 per cent to 438.51 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2025-26 kharif (summer) season, but oilseeds acreage was lagging behind, according to agriculture ministry data released on Monday.

Paddy, the main kharif crop, was sown in about 430.06 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. The sowing began with the onset of southwest monsoon in June.

As per the ministry data, pulses acreage grew slightly to 118.06 lakh hectare, as against 117.25 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. However, tur and moong acreage was lagging behind.

In case of oilseeds, the total area was lagging behind at 188.81 lakh hectare as against 193.93 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. Soybean and sesamum acreage remained lower so far in the ongoing kharif season.

However, area sown to coarse cereals rose marginally to 192.91 lakh hectare so far this year, from 180.75 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Among cash crops, sugarcane acreage was slightly higher at 57.31 lakh hectare from 55.68 lakh hectare in the previous year. Cotton area remained lower at 109.64 lakh hectare from 112.48 lakh hectare in the past year.

Total area under all kharif crops was marginally up at 1,110.80 lakh hectare so far this kharif season as against 1,095.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala HC acquits former minister in case relating to outraging modesty of woman IFS officer

Kerala HC acquits former minister in case relating to outraging modesty of w...

 India
2
SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for Rs 740-cr project

SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for Rs 740-cr project

 India
3
PM to visit Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Sep 20; to launch projects, address public rally

PM to visit Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Sep 20; to launch projects, address publ...

 India
4
Iran to push resolution banning attacks on nuclear sites at IAEA meeting

Iran to push resolution banning attacks on nuclear sites at IAEA meeting

 Austria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025