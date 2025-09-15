Farm sector clocked world's highest growth at 3.7 pc in Q1: Chouhan

India's agriculture sector recorded a growth rate of 3.7 per cent during the first quarter of 2025-26, the highest globally, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, asserting that the government will continue prioritising farmers' welfare.

The sector's performance marks a significant rebound from the 1.5 per cent growth registered in the corresponding period last year.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day national conference focused on planning strategies for the upcoming rabi (winter) sowing season, Chouhan highlighted the theme ''One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team'' as a crucial initiative to foster coordinated efforts and partnerships across the agricultural landscape.

''Agriculture in the country is growing at 3.7 per cent, the highest in the world, thanks to the hard work of our farmers and scientists, and the government's farmer-friendly policies,'' the minister said.

Chouhan emphasised the commitment of both central and state governments to work collaboratively in transforming India's agricultural sector.

He reiterated the government's zero-tolerance approach towards spurious agricultural inputs, warning of strict action against manufacturers and sellers of fake fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides.

''We will not allow farmers to be exploited. Agricultural extension work is extremely important,'' he stated, calling upon state governments, agricultural universities, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras to develop concrete ground-level programmes and strategies.

The minister urged farmers to opt for crop insurance, given increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. ''The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana must be implemented effectively so that farmers get relief,'' he said.

Chouhan announced that the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' would be conducted again in October with joint participation from the Centre and states. He stressed that agricultural research should pivot towards addressing farmers' real-world challenges rather than merely focusing on academic publications.

The conference extensively discussed preparations, production targets, and comprehensive strategies for the Rabi 2025-26 season, bringing together key stakeholders from across the agricultural ecosystem.

