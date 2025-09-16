Left Menu

US approves potential sale of GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Increment I to Norway

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 00:47 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Increment I and related equipment to Norwary for an estimated cost of $113 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

It said the principal contractor is the Boeing Company .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

