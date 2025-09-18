Left Menu

Political Crossfire: Giriraj Singh Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra, calling it a move to save his political future. The yatra, launched against unemployment and to bolster social rights, marks an electoral clash as the INDIA bloc aims to challenge NDA's stronghold in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:23 IST
Political Crossfire: Giriraj Singh Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a scathing critique of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra, arguing that it's a desperate attempt by Yadav to secure his political future. Singh contended that Yadav failed to grasp the peril his political career faces during joint campaigns with Congress's Rahul Gandhi.

The Bihar Adhikar Yatra commenced on September 16, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav to address youth unemployment and advocate for women's rights, alongside improvements in the state's education and healthcare systems. This initiative targets districts previously untouched by the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Tejashwi Yadav has vowed to establish a "corruption-free" and "crime-free" Bihar government, covering districts like Jehanabad, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Madhepura in his movement. This political landscape emerges as the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress and RJD, prepares to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar's electoral arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native Learning Solutions

NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native L...

 India
2
Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

 South Korea
3
Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through states like Jharkhand, Bengal: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through sta...

 India
4
LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025