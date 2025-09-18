Political Crossfire: Giriraj Singh Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a scathing critique of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra, arguing that it's a desperate attempt by Yadav to secure his political future. Singh contended that Yadav failed to grasp the peril his political career faces during joint campaigns with Congress's Rahul Gandhi.

The Bihar Adhikar Yatra commenced on September 16, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav to address youth unemployment and advocate for women's rights, alongside improvements in the state's education and healthcare systems. This initiative targets districts previously untouched by the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Tejashwi Yadav has vowed to establish a "corruption-free" and "crime-free" Bihar government, covering districts like Jehanabad, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Madhepura in his movement. This political landscape emerges as the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress and RJD, prepares to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar's electoral arena.

