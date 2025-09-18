Left Menu

EU Eyes Ban on Russian LNG in New Sanctions against Moscow

The European Commission is proposing a new sanctions package that could ban Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in response to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This initiative follows discussions between EC Chief Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming at reducing European reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:31 IST
EU Eyes Ban on Russian LNG in New Sanctions against Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is considering a new sanctions package that includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), amid continuing tensions with Moscow over the Ukraine invasion. The proposal follows discussions between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. has urged Europe to take a firmer stance, including halting purchases of Russian oil and imposing tariffs on China and India, significant buyers of Russian energy. Negotiations are underway for the EU to phase out Russian oil and gas imports completely by early 2028.

This would mark the EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia since the conflict began. About 19% of Europe's gas still originates from Russia, down from 45% before 2022, with imports flowing primarily through TurkStream and LNG shipments to several European countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

 South Africa
2
Torrential Downpour Ravages Bengaluru: City Under Waterlogged Siege

Torrential Downpour Ravages Bengaluru: City Under Waterlogged Siege

 India
3
Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

 India
4
Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements: CDS Gen Chauhan in Ranchi.

Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025