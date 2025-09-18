EU Eyes Ban on Russian LNG in New Sanctions against Moscow

The European Commission is considering a new sanctions package that includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), amid continuing tensions with Moscow over the Ukraine invasion. The proposal follows discussions between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. has urged Europe to take a firmer stance, including halting purchases of Russian oil and imposing tariffs on China and India, significant buyers of Russian energy. Negotiations are underway for the EU to phase out Russian oil and gas imports completely by early 2028.

This would mark the EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia since the conflict began. About 19% of Europe's gas still originates from Russia, down from 45% before 2022, with imports flowing primarily through TurkStream and LNG shipments to several European countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)