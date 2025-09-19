Stocks Surge: Intel Leads Market Rally with Historic Gain
Intel shares surged 22.8% following Nvidia's $5 billion investment, marking its largest daily gain since 1987. This move contributed to record-high closes for major Wall Street indexes. The market reacted positively to the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, boosting tech stocks and fueling a broad-based rally.
On Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes reached record highs, propelled by Intel's significant surge after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in the chipmaker. This news catalyzed Intel's 22.8% rise, the highest daily gain since October 1987, reinforcing a broader positive trend in the semiconductor sector.
The market was buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent quarter-point interest rate cut, a move that reassured investors of continued economic support. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the importance of addressing the softening jobs market, indicating further rate reductions may follow, fostering optimism among investors.
Amid these developments, the S&P 500 technology sector rose by 1.36%, and the Nasdaq and tech-heavy indices marked advancement. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index hit its highest close since November. Overall, the volume on U.S. exchanges hit 19.30 billion shares, surpassing recent averages, as investors capitalized on monetary policy easing hopes and AI-linked stock trading revival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
