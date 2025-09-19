Left Menu

Stocks Surge: Intel Leads Market Rally with Historic Gain

Intel shares surged 22.8% following Nvidia's $5 billion investment, marking its largest daily gain since 1987. This move contributed to record-high closes for major Wall Street indexes. The market reacted positively to the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, boosting tech stocks and fueling a broad-based rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:04 IST
Stocks Surge: Intel Leads Market Rally with Historic Gain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes reached record highs, propelled by Intel's significant surge after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in the chipmaker. This news catalyzed Intel's 22.8% rise, the highest daily gain since October 1987, reinforcing a broader positive trend in the semiconductor sector.

The market was buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent quarter-point interest rate cut, a move that reassured investors of continued economic support. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the importance of addressing the softening jobs market, indicating further rate reductions may follow, fostering optimism among investors.

Amid these developments, the S&P 500 technology sector rose by 1.36%, and the Nasdaq and tech-heavy indices marked advancement. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index hit its highest close since November. Overall, the volume on U.S. exchanges hit 19.30 billion shares, surpassing recent averages, as investors capitalized on monetary policy easing hopes and AI-linked stock trading revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Arsenal Boost: A New Frontier in Defense

Ukraine's Arsenal Boost: A New Frontier in Defense

 Ukraine
2
Sri Lanka Aims for Super Four Glory in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka Aims for Super Four Glory in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
3
Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

 India
4
Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on right track: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025