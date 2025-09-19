Left Menu

Wall Street's Bull Surge Lifts Global Markets

Global equity markets hit new highs, spurred by Wall Street's bull run and Nvidia's investment in Intel. U.S. dollar strengthens with fewer unemployment claims. The Fed's rate cut stabilizes the economy amid job erosion and inflation concerns. Oil prices decline, while Germany and France face fiscal debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 03:51 IST
Wall Street's Bull Surge Lifts Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World equity markets soared to new heights Thursday as Wall Street's continued bull run fueled optimism. The U.S. dollar gained strength after a drop in American unemployment claims. Meanwhile, the pound dipped following the Bank of England's decision to maintain interest rates.

In a day of record closures, Intel rose over 22% post-Nvidia's announcement of a $5 billion investment. U.S. stock indices, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, celebrated fresh peak levels, while the Russell 2000 also reached a record high.

The Federal Reserve's recent rate cut by 25 basis points eased economic concerns, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell affirming a data-dependent approach. However, inflation and job erosion continue to present challenges. In Europe, Norway and Germany navigate policy changes, while France witnesses widespread anti-austerity protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Arsenal Boost: A New Frontier in Defense

Ukraine's Arsenal Boost: A New Frontier in Defense

 Ukraine
2
Sri Lanka Aims for Super Four Glory in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka Aims for Super Four Glory in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
3
Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

 India
4
Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on right track: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025