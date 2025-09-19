Wall Street's Bull Surge Lifts Global Markets
Global equity markets hit new highs, spurred by Wall Street's bull run and Nvidia's investment in Intel. U.S. dollar strengthens with fewer unemployment claims. The Fed's rate cut stabilizes the economy amid job erosion and inflation concerns. Oil prices decline, while Germany and France face fiscal debates.
World equity markets soared to new heights Thursday as Wall Street's continued bull run fueled optimism. The U.S. dollar gained strength after a drop in American unemployment claims. Meanwhile, the pound dipped following the Bank of England's decision to maintain interest rates.
In a day of record closures, Intel rose over 22% post-Nvidia's announcement of a $5 billion investment. U.S. stock indices, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, celebrated fresh peak levels, while the Russell 2000 also reached a record high.
The Federal Reserve's recent rate cut by 25 basis points eased economic concerns, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell affirming a data-dependent approach. However, inflation and job erosion continue to present challenges. In Europe, Norway and Germany navigate policy changes, while France witnesses widespread anti-austerity protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
