Wall Street's Bull Surge Lifts Global Markets

World equity markets soared to new heights Thursday as Wall Street's continued bull run fueled optimism. The U.S. dollar gained strength after a drop in American unemployment claims. Meanwhile, the pound dipped following the Bank of England's decision to maintain interest rates.

In a day of record closures, Intel rose over 22% post-Nvidia's announcement of a $5 billion investment. U.S. stock indices, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, celebrated fresh peak levels, while the Russell 2000 also reached a record high.

The Federal Reserve's recent rate cut by 25 basis points eased economic concerns, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell affirming a data-dependent approach. However, inflation and job erosion continue to present challenges. In Europe, Norway and Germany navigate policy changes, while France witnesses widespread anti-austerity protests.

