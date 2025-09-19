Left Menu

Ettayapuram's Fight for Historical Truth: correcting a Cinema-induced Misconception

Chandra Chaitanya, the 42nd Raja of Ettayapuram, leads a campaign to rectify historical inaccuracies surrounding his ancestral title, Ettapan. Misinformed by a popular Tamil film, this stigma taints Ettayapuram's rich legacy. Through public demonstrations, he aims to educate and restore the region's dignity and historical truth.

Chandra Chaitanya, 42nd Raja of the Ettayapuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chandra Chaitanya, the 42nd Raja of Ettayapuram Samasthanam, has embarked on a significant campaign to correct a historical misrepresentation that has affected his ancestral name, Ettapan, for decades. This name, tainted after being depicted negatively in the famed Tamil film 'Veerapandiya Kattabomman', is associated with betrayal, a portrayal Raja Chaitanya argues is false and damaging to the Ettayapuram royal family and its people.

"This slur has deeply affected our sentiments for generations," Raja Chaitanya stated. Though acknowledging the fictional portrayal, he insists that if it were accurate, it could be accepted. Having discovered this stigma extended to educational materials, he approached Tamil Nadu's Education Minister for corrective action, receiving assurances of forthcoming changes.

Despite official promises, Raja Chaitanya feels that public awareness lags. To counter this, he is organizing a demonstration with Ettayapuram residents to reveal the truth about the region's historical role. He contends Ettayapuram was a pioneer in resisting colonial forces, contrary to cinema's betrayal myth. The area boasts a noteworthy cultural legacy, nurturing icons like Subramania Bharathi and Muthuswami Dikshitar. The demonstration aims to dispel enduring myths and restore Ettayapuram's dignity and honour.

