Left Menu

Supreme Court Reverses High Court Bail Decision in Assam's TradingFX Scam

The Supreme Court has overturned the Gauhati High Court's bail for Ranjit Kakoty, main accused in Dibrugarh's TradingFX Scam, following a CBI appeal. The decision reaffirms the applicability of the IPC, ensuring Kakoty remains held as the investigation continues into the Rs 250 crore fraud affecting 1,50,000 victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:26 IST
Supreme Court Reverses High Court Bail Decision in Assam's TradingFX Scam
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has nullified a previous bail granted to Ranjit Kakoty, the principal suspect in Assam's notorious TradingFX Scam. The apex court's decision came on September 17, 2025, following a Special Leave Petition (SLP) from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Gauhati High Court's order.

The CBI had assumed charge of the investigation from the Assam Police on October 14, 2024, following state government recommendations, into allegations against Kakoty for orchestrating a large-scale financial fraud exceeding Rs 250 crore and impacting roughly 1,50,000 victims. A charge sheet was timely filed by the CBI within 90 days of Kakoty's arrest, meeting procedural requirements.

The Gauhati High Court had previously granted 'default bail' to Kakoty, arguing that under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), IPC provisions were no longer applicable, and thus the investigation timeline defaulted to 60 days. Contradicting this interpretation, the Supreme Court ruled that IPC actions are valid under BNS, negating the High Court's decision and maintaining the 90-day indictment period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

 India
2
Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on right track: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on...

 India
3
EU Ambassador Herve Delphin hails Kerala's potential, calls for deeper cooperation at Blue Economy Conclave 2025

EU Ambassador Herve Delphin hails Kerala's potential, calls for deeper coope...

 India
4
Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025