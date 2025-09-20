Microsoft's Strong Advice for Visa Holders to Stay in the U.S.

Microsoft has issued a firm advisory for H-1B and H-4 visa holders currently in the United States to remain in the country. According to an email viewed by Reuters, the tech giant stressed the importance of these visa holders returning to the U.S. without delay ahead of an unspecified deadline.

This guidance, which comes amid potential visa policy changes, affects residents who face complications if they leave the U.S. Microsoft's recommendations underscore the urgency of the situation, as the company emphasizes the potential ramifications for visa holders should they opt to travel home.

While specific reasons for the advisement were not detailed, the move likely reflects broader industry concerns about visa uncertainty and underscores the importance of staying informed about immigration developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)