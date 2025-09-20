Left Menu

Microsoft's Strong Advice for Visa Holders to Stay in the U.S.

Microsoft has strongly advised H-1B and H-4 visa holders to stay in the U.S. The company sent an email recommending their immediate return before an unspecified deadline, as seen by Reuters. The guidance suggests concerns over forthcoming changes in visa policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Microsoft has issued a firm advisory for H-1B and H-4 visa holders currently in the United States to remain in the country. According to an email viewed by Reuters, the tech giant stressed the importance of these visa holders returning to the U.S. without delay ahead of an unspecified deadline.

This guidance, which comes amid potential visa policy changes, affects residents who face complications if they leave the U.S. Microsoft's recommendations underscore the urgency of the situation, as the company emphasizes the potential ramifications for visa holders should they opt to travel home.

While specific reasons for the advisement were not detailed, the move likely reflects broader industry concerns about visa uncertainty and underscores the importance of staying informed about immigration developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

