Police Foil Armed Gang's Brazen Attack in Rohini

In a dramatic pre-dawn operation, a police team from Budh Vihar, Rohini, thwarted a planned attack on a leader affiliated with the Gau Rakshak Dal, orchestrated by members of the infamous Gogi Gang. The operation, fueled by timely intelligence, unfolded with precision early Saturday morning.

On receiving actionable intelligence, the police learned that Lallu, a notorious gang member, and his associates intended to unleash gunfire at the leader's office-cum-residence in Rohini to assert dominance. Expecting the suspects to traverse through Sector-24 in a white car, officers intercepted the vehicle near Bankey Bihari Mandir at approximately 2:40 AM. The occupants attempted to flee, ramming into the police vehicle and firing indiscriminately during the escape.

Police retaliated during the chaotic exchange of gunfire, injuring two suspects and capturing three, including Nitesh. The notorious Lallu and Irfan were among the injured, both deeply entwined in criminal activities linked to the Gogi Gang. Seized from the suspects were multiple firearms. The operation triggered a substantial manhunt for two accomplices who managed to escape amidst the chaos. Investigations are ongoing.

