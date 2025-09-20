Major Crackdown in Delhi: Police Arrest 63 in Overnight Anti-Drug Raid

In a decisive operation, the South East Delhi Police launched a major crackdown, apprehending 63 suspects during an extensive overnight raid across various locations in the national capital. The effort, involving 500 police officers and 40 specialized units, resulted in the confiscation of 15 pistols and substantial quantities of MDMA, cocaine, heroin, and cash.

Targeting criminal enterprises in South East Delhi, the large-scale operation aimed to stifle illegal activities like drug trafficking and arms possession. Authorities reported the raid was meticulously orchestrated based on credible intelligence. Ongoing investigations seek to identify the origins of the confiscated contraband.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has intensified its anti-narcotics crusade by targeting the financial mechanisms supporting drug cartels, adopting a zero-tolerance stance against drug-related offenses. Officials emphasized that drug traffickers' power lies not just in contraband but in vast illicit funds that sustain criminal operations and, occasionally, terrorism.

In an official statement, Delhi Police asserted, "A meaningful fight against narcotics extends beyond conventional enforcement, emphasizing financial investigations." The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act authorizes law enforcement to trace, freeze, and confiscate properties obtained through drug trafficking, disrupting traffickers' financial capabilities.

The Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has spearheaded integrating financial probes into NDPS cases. The strategy now combines traditional arrests and seizures with rigorous financial profiling, involving the tracing of money trails and asset identification for forfeiture.

Each suspect in NDPS cases undergoes asset profiling, with disproportionate holdings flagged. Associates and family members are scrutinized for 'benami' ownership. The investigation also leverages technology and data analytics via platforms like NIDAAN, FIU-IND, and ICJS to detect suspicious financial activities linked to narcotics funding. (ANI)