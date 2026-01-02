Left Menu

Thane Crime Branch Cracks Down on Notorious 'Irani' Gang

Two members of the 'Irani' gang were arrested by the Kalyan unit of Thane Crime Branch, recovering stolen gold worth Rs 30 lakh. The arrests helped solve 52 cases of chain snatching and gold theft across Maharashtra and Karnataka. The duo, with multiple prior offenses, confessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Crime Branch took major action against the notorious 'Irani' gang, apprehending two members involved in significant criminal activities. The operation led to the recovery of Rs 30 lakh worth of stolen gold, marking a successful crackdown on the inter-state syndicate.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav, the accused, identified as Kasim Garibshah Irani and Mukhtar Sheru Hussain alias Irani, were arrested in connection with a case registered at the Kolsewadi police station. Their confessions have already helped solve 52 cases of chain snatching and gold theft across Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The duo's apprehension marks a blow to the gang's operations, with Kasim Irani having 16 prior cases against him, including attempted murder and robbery. Further investigations into their criminal network are underway, as the Kalyan Crime Branch continues its efforts to dismantle the illicit activities of this syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

