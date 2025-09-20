Mahi-Banswara: India's Nuclear Power Surge in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Mahi-Banswara Nuclear Power Project this Thursday, a pivotal development that marks the entry of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) into the nuclear energy sector. This project, situated in Rajasthan, is poised to significantly enhance India's nuclear capacity.

The Mahi-Banswara project will feature four Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), each with an impressive capacity of 700 MWe. These reactors are being designed under the collaboration of Anushakti Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture involving the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and NTPC. This strategic move follows the 2015 amendment to the Atomic Energy Act-1962, allowing for joint ventures with public sector enterprises.

This project is part of a broader initiative, approved in 2017, to establish ten PHWRs nationwide under a fleet mode. Besides Mahi-Banswara, new plants are planned in Kaiga, Gorakhpur, and Chutka, aligning with government's target to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. Currently, NPCIL operates 24 reactors across India, totalling 8,780 MWe.

(With inputs from agencies.)